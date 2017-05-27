Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez mammoth £270K a week deal

The contract standoff between Arsenal and star player, Alexis Sanchez has taken a new twist as the club has offered the influential attacker a huge £270K a week deal in a desperate bid to retain his services. The club failed to qualify for the Champions league and star players could be tempted to move to greener pastures. Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are among clubs interested in signing the Chilean should he decide to leave the Gunners.
1 comment:
Okay
... Merited happiness
Post a Comment