Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Arsenal miss out on top four and Champions League spot for the first time in 21 years

For the first time since Arsene Wenger took over as manager in 1996, Arsenal have failed to qualify for the Champions League or even make the top four position in the English premier league.
The Gunners beat Everton 3-1 on the final day of the Premier League season at Emirates Stadium, but it was not enough to lift them into the top four spot considered by many pundits as Arsenal’s birth right .
Next season will be Arsenal's first outside Europe's top competition since 1996-97, which was Wenger's first year in English football.

Chelsea broke the Premier League record for wins in a season by beating Sunderland 5-1 to earn their 30th victory of the campaign and ended the season on a high with 93 points, while their closest rival Tottenham Hotspurs secured a second place finish.
