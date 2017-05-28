Arsenal defeat Chelsea 2-1 to win the FA Cup (photos)

A 4th minute goal from Alexis Sanchez and a 79th minute goal from Aaron Ramsey sandwiched inbetween a Diego Costa effort in the 76th minute ensured Arsenal football club of England beat Chelsea 2-1 to win the FA Cup on Saturday night, officially becoming the most successful football club in English FA cup history.
Nigeria's Victor Moses was red carded in the second half- which meant Antonio Conte's side played majority of the second half with ten men. Despite Arsenal's inability to qualify for the UEFA Champions League,the FA cup victory on Saturday night means Arsenal's executive board might hand Arsene Wenger a new contract.
Congrats to Arsenal.
