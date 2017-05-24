Ariana Grande offers to cover the funeral costs of the victims Manchester Arena terror attack

Ariana Grande has reportedly offered to cover the funeral costs of the victims of the Manchester terror attack which occurred on Monday
just after her concert. An account dedicated to the singer made claims
that the pop singer has pledged to help the families of the 22 people
who lost their lives and give the dead a befitting burial.
The
site, called Ariana Updates!, shared a post saying: "News on Ariana:
Ariana has reached out to the families who's loves (sic) ones died last
night....she is gonna pay for the funerals!"
Ariana has since
suspended her Dangerous Woman tour and jetted home to Boca Raton,
Florida where she was welcomed by her boyfriend, Mac Miller.
