 Ariana Grande offers to cover the funeral costs of the victims Manchester Arena terror attack | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Ariana Grande offers to cover the funeral costs of the victims Manchester Arena terror attack

Ariana Grande has reportedly offered to cover the funeral costs of the victims of the Manchester terror attack which occurred on Monday just after her concert. An account dedicated to the singer made claims that the pop singer has pledged to help the families of the 22 people who lost their lives and give the dead a befitting burial.
The site, called Ariana Updates!, shared a post saying: "News on Ariana: Ariana has reached out to the families who's loves (sic) ones died last night....she is gonna pay for the funerals!"



Ariana has since suspended her Dangerous Woman tour and jetted home to  Boca Raton, Florida where she was welcomed by her boyfriend, Mac Miller.
Posted by at 5/24/2017 01:21:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts