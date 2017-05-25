Are you ready!

3rd Runner up, Represents Nigeria at The Miss Tourism Queen of the year International, 4th runner up, Represents Nigeria at The Miss Tourism Metropolitan International. How to Participate. Pay #5000 in favour of the Beauty of Africa International Pageant.
Into any of the following Banks: GTB-Acct. No: 0212828538, Heritage Bank- Acct. No: 5100207837. Keystone Bank - Acct. No: 1000096464 nationwide And log on to www.beautyofafricaint.org, click on registration and download entry form and print out form, fill as instructed, send your name, phone number, location & Bank teller No to the numbers below, attach bank teller, required documents and come with it on screening day.
Screening as follows: Abuja 10th June. Benin 24th June, Enugu 8th July, Port Harcourt 22nd July, Lagos 5th August 2017. Check banners and posters for Screening date, Time and Venue. For participation and Sponsorship call 09086567260 09055111760
