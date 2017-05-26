 Are expired drugs sent to Africa? Dencia asks why medicine in Cameroon & Nigeria is not effective | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 26 May 2017

Are expired drugs sent to Africa? Dencia asks why medicine in Cameroon & Nigeria is not effective

Using examples of when she was treated in Cameroon, Nigeria and America, singer Dencia is asking why drugs are not effective in some countries but the same brand works even better in the U.S. Could it be that expired drugs are sent to African countries as her nurse abroad once revealed to her? And by expired, she means less potent. Share your thoughts...
 
Posted by at 5/26/2017 11:43:00 am

7 comments:

Eric said...

isnt dencia the camerounian lady that bleached her skin just bobrisky? the woman says anything and does aything just to stay relevant. we have

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

nafdac in nigerian and they have a standard lab to test drugs.

26 May 2017 at 11:48
GALORE said...

Leave Nigeria outta your explanation @Madam

You and @Juliet Fake Ibrahim can not do without a statement on Nigerians


Leave us.. We have our @Nafdac to do a better job


Thank you



@Galore

26 May 2017 at 11:49
OSINANL said...

NA WAOH!

26 May 2017 at 11:50
kas Igies said...

Substandard medicine

26 May 2017 at 11:50
anonymous said...

Who are you to blame if not the govt? We have an incompetent govt that don't know it's left from right. They should be doing INVESTIGATION by comparing medicines brought from abroad with the ones used in those countries. With that, the govt will know if these drugs brought from abroad are either fake, adulterated or something else. Do we expect the White man to really provide us medicines that will take care of our ailments? We have universities everywhere, why do we need drugs from abroad? It's time for our educational system to start producing results. Our engineers to start building infrastructures like roads, bridges, railways and others without contributions from foreigners. If the Chinese, Japanese and East Asia countries could develop their countries without western help, Africa can also do it and do it by ourselves. We NEED TO PUT ON OUR THINKING CAP.

26 May 2017 at 12:10
chinenye baby said...

My sister help me ask?drugs in our country is a bunch of rubbish.

26 May 2017 at 12:15
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Who we go ask?


... Merited happiness

26 May 2017 at 12:23

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts