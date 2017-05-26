Are expired drugs sent to Africa? Dencia asks why medicine in Cameroon & Nigeria is not effective

Using examples of when she was treated in Cameroon, Nigeria and America, singer Dencia is asking why drugs are not effective in some countries but the same brand works even better in the U.S. Could it be that expired drugs are sent to African countries as her nurse abroad once revealed to her? And by expired, she means less potent. Share your thoughts...
7 comments:
isnt dencia the camerounian lady that bleached her skin just bobrisky? the woman says anything and does aything just to stay relevant. we have
interested in penis enlargement? click here now
nafdac in nigerian and they have a standard lab to test drugs.
Leave Nigeria outta your explanation @Madam
You and @Juliet Fake Ibrahim can not do without a statement on Nigerians
Leave us.. We have our @Nafdac to do a better job
Thank you
@Galore
NA WAOH!
Substandard medicine
Who are you to blame if not the govt? We have an incompetent govt that don't know it's left from right. They should be doing INVESTIGATION by comparing medicines brought from abroad with the ones used in those countries. With that, the govt will know if these drugs brought from abroad are either fake, adulterated or something else. Do we expect the White man to really provide us medicines that will take care of our ailments? We have universities everywhere, why do we need drugs from abroad? It's time for our educational system to start producing results. Our engineers to start building infrastructures like roads, bridges, railways and others without contributions from foreigners. If the Chinese, Japanese and East Asia countries could develop their countries without western help, Africa can also do it and do it by ourselves. We NEED TO PUT ON OUR THINKING CAP.
My sister help me ask?drugs in our country is a bunch of rubbish.
Who we go ask?
... Merited happiness
Post a Comment