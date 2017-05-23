 Another container load of arms discovered in Lagos port | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Another container load of arms discovered in Lagos port

Customs officers have discovered yet another container filled with arms at the Tin Can Island Port in Lagos today May 23rd. According to reports, 440 pump action rifles were found in the container that was imported from Turkey. One suspect has been arrested while investigations is still ongoing.

Recall that in January, Customs officers discovered 49 boxes containing 661 pieces of Pump Action Rifles inside a container at the Tin Can Island port.
23 May 2017 at 18:27
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 May 2017 at 18:38
Amos Mohammed said...

Nigeria which way are we heading.

23 May 2017 at 18:38
Emmanuel Adeboyejo said...

Oh LORD save us o from dis evil men

23 May 2017 at 18:49
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

Nawa o!

23 May 2017 at 18:51
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Naija my country...

Long live LIB

23 May 2017 at 19:07
Rinjis Rylopenes said...

Good one, Customs. Riddle: For every arms consignment intercepted, how many get through?

23 May 2017 at 19:20

