Another container load of arms discovered in Lagos port

Customs officers have discovered yet another container filled with arms at the Tin Can Island Port in Lagos today May 23rd. According to reports, 440 pump action rifles were found in the container that was imported from Turkey. One suspect has been arrested while investigations is still ongoing.
Recall that in January, Customs officers discovered 49 boxes containing 661 pieces of Pump Action Rifles inside a container at the Tin Can Island port.
7 comments:
God Deliver us in this country Called Nigeria. A country without a Leader called Nigeria.
For website Owners : Free Places To Promote Your Website Online | How To Promote A Website On Google
Creating a website in olden days used to be a challenging task but Thanks to hostlinker because creating a site now is easier than before. The host Linker platform offers the most advanced tools for building websites, website hosting company, including dozens of spectacular website templates and the powerful drag & drop editor. But we’re not stopping here. If phase one of the process is to create a website, we consider it our duty to guide you unto phase two to increasing your site traffic.
read also: 13 SECRETS 0N HOW TO BECOMING RICH, SUCCESSFUL, AND HAPPY
Promoting your website to reach wider audiences is a multi-tiered process. One of the first steps is to find valuable websites and online platforms that allow you to highlight your site’s URL in one way or another. To save you the leg work, because of that, we made a list of the following site where you can promote your site to attract large traffic’. These links will help you to establish your online presence one by one. Some work with a simple URL submission while others require a more strategic approach, but they all share one thing – they are free of charge.
http://www.reportaroundyou.com/free-places-to-promote-your-website-online-how-to-promote-a-website-on-google/
hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Nigeria which way are we heading.
Oh LORD save us o from dis evil men
Nawa o!
Naija my country...
Long live LIB
Good one, Customs. Riddle: For every arms consignment intercepted, how many get through?
Post a Comment