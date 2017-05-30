 Anita Joseph admits that it's a close friend that is actually expecting twins | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 30 May 2017

Anita Joseph admits that it's a close friend that is actually expecting twins

4 days ago, Nollywood Actress, Anita Joseph sparked speculation that she was expecting twins after sharing an ultrasound image via IG and wrote; "Lord "you have done me well. Onye kam ga akoro What more can i say"

Today, she finally broke her silence after a lot of people congratulated and also criticized her for having children out of wedlock. Confirming that it was actually a friend expecting the twins, Anita wrote;

I feel i owe you all this Testimony
My friend has been married for 19yrs going to 20.
She has never been pregnant
And one faithful Day,i slept and saw her carring Twins.
I woke up told her,she said how?
I said anyhow.🙈
She started laughing and said,
Anita you,v Started with your 'Dream"
She sayd ok i believe.💕🙏
I got psalms we started praying and fasting,she Lives in the US.
And am Nigeria.
And to the glory of God in( 6 months )
She sayd shes pregnant and shes having twins ❤JESUS!!
I was over d moon,my heart was filled with gratitude to My God. (It's my pregnancy too)
For all those that tapped into this miracle babies.
Receive them as many as you want.
And to me too i receive Amen.
Posted by at 5/30/2017 08:19:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts