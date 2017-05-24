 Anambra based DJ, Raymond Akaolisa dies, and his last Facebook post will leave you sad! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Anambra based DJ, Raymond Akaolisa dies, and his last Facebook post will leave you sad!

Death is surely inevitable but the demise of Raymond Akaolisa, an Anambra based DJ and presenter who works with Odenigbo99.1FM in Obosi, Anambra State has left many in shock.

Raymond, popularly known as DJ Raw in the Eastern part of the country died on Saturday, May 20, 2017, after battling an undisclosed illness for weeks.
Family, friends and fans have all taken to his Facebook page to mourn him. But going through his Facebook page, LIB dug out his last post before he died.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2017, he shared heartbreaking photos from his sick bed accusing all his radio friends/fans of not checking up on him to know his whereabout after he was being rushed from one hospital to another.

In his last words, he advised that friends check on their loved ones to know how they are faring.

Read the full heartbreaking post below..
'For almost two weeks I have been hospitalized from one hospital to the other .all my radio friends/fans .nobody cares to ask or know where I have been all this while.I woke up this morning from the hospital bed and started crying I know you want to know y I'm crying( so if I hadn't make it until today I will now become a history.)pls check on your friends at all times you never can tell when they are in trouble.'
More photoos below...





