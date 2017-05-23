All you need to know about Manchester Arena, venue of the Ariana Grande concert where a blast killed 22 people

An explosion rocked the UK on Monday night leaving at least 22 people dead and over 50 people injured. The explosion happened at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande which held at the Manchester Arena, England.
Since it's opening in July 1995, the Manchester Arena has welcomed acts like U2, Lady Gaga, and the Rolling Stones for concerts.
It boasts of over one million visitors per year. The venue has the highest seating capacity of any indoor venue in the United Kingdom, and the second largest in the European Union with a capacity of 21,000 and is one of the world's busiest indoor arenas, hosting music and sporting events such as boxing and swimming.
Manchester Arena was named "International Venue Of The Year" in 2002 in the 'Pollstar' awards, and was nominated in the same category in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009. The arena was named "Busiest Arena Venue In The World", based on ticket sales for concerts in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007 ahead of other indoor arenas including the Madison Square Garden and Wembley Arena.
The arena was the 'World's Busiest Arena' from 2001 until 2007 based on ticket sales for concerts, attracting five and a half million customers. It was voted 'Europe's Favourite Arena' at the TPi Awards in 2008 by the touring companies that bring the shows to the venue.
In 2008, the arena was world's third busiest arena behind London's The O2 arena and New York's Madison Square Garden. In 2009, it was the world's second busiest arena behind London's The O2 and ahead of Antwerp's Sportpaleis and Madison Square Garden.
The arena hosts over 250 events annually including comedy, live music and tours, sporting events, and occasionally musicals.
