Friday, 19 May 2017

All smiles! Lovely photo of Aisha Buhari and Dolapo Osinbajo

Beautiful women!
Posted by at 5/19/2017 05:33:00 pm

21 comments:

Swtswt Eze said...

Aisha wit fake

19 May 2017 at 17:35
Anonymous said...

I like the way it appears that these women co-operate. Hmm...still don't trust Bubu.

19 May 2017 at 17:46
john johnson said...

Very fair smiles.really obvious

19 May 2017 at 17:52
Agbomen said...

Both very lovely women with genuine and transparent likeness for each other.

19 May 2017 at 18:16
Anonymous said...

Please o.... isn't this woman's husband undergoing treatment in London for an ailment that cannot be effectively treated in Nigerian hospitals.... what is she doing here dressed to the nines and smiling as if all is well.... shouldn't she be by his side ? I just don't get it... not impressed.

19 May 2017 at 18:31
Anonymous said...

Please o.... isn't this woman's husband undergoing treatment in London for an ailment that cannot be effectively treated in Nigerian hospitals.... what is she doing here dressed to the nines and smiling as if all is well.... shouldn't she be by his side ? I just don't get it... not impressed.

19 May 2017 at 18:32
Anonymous said...

God bless two of them.... Good wives for their husbands

19 May 2017 at 18:42
Anonymous said...

Goat you be, what's fake in this?

19 May 2017 at 18:42
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Awww

Long live LIB

19 May 2017 at 18:54
Anonymous said...

Very beautiful women indeed

*Linda's Future Hubby*

19 May 2017 at 19:01
Emeka Izuogu said...

Classy women

19 May 2017 at 19:27
Ifeoma Ekewuba said...

Who the smile EPP??smile of deceit

19 May 2017 at 19:39
Harper said...

whether buhari is in the country or not, these women would still

click here now for penis enlargement

be together and do their best to keep the office of the 1st lady of nigeria running smoothly. that is team work.

19 May 2017 at 20:12
Mhiz A... said...

...and uneducated muslem women will cover up head to toe.

See how cute Aisha is looking

19 May 2017 at 20:21
code said...

nice, I'm wondering if I ever saw a picture of Pepe with sambo's wife.

19 May 2017 at 20:21
Anonymous said...

Fake whatt???looking for what to criticize even when there is non.

19 May 2017 at 20:31
Anonymous said...

Beautiful women. Umuwanyi chukwu kere nbosi Uka. .. golibe nu.

19 May 2017 at 21:00
Vivian Reginalds said...

AISHA BE FAKING THE SMILE!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 May 2017 at 21:05
Anonymous said...

Pretty women

19 May 2017 at 21:59
Barbara said...

Indeed

19 May 2017 at 22:02
Anonymous said...

Fake what?? Looking for what to criticize even when there's none.

19 May 2017 at 22:02

