Ahead of Gordon Obua’s burial, ex-President Jonathan describes his late CSO as a man deeply committed to service

In a tribute to the late CSO to the former President who died last month, Jonathan noted that Obua’s death was very painful, given that he still had so much to offer to his people and nation.
Dr. Jonathan said further in a statement signed by his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, that Obua was a man with whom he struck good relationship.
While comforting the family members, Jonathan further noted that “Gordon left undying legacies of honesty, forthrightness, godly devotion and care for the less privileged.”
Below is the text of the statement:
“On behalf of my family, I extend our deepest sympathy over the passage of Gordon Obua, my former Chief Security Officer, to eternal glory.
“Death is an inevitable end from which no human being is exempted. Yet as mortals we can never prepare enough for its coming, as the exit of every family member visits us with so much pain and sadness.
“In these trying times, I urge the family members to be comforted by the fact that Gordon left undying legacies of honesty, forthrightness, godly devotion and care for the less privileged.
“May God Almighty grant his soul eternal rest and bless the family with the fortitude to bear the loss.
“Accept our sincere condolences and prayers.”
