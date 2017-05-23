 Aftermath of Manchester attack, UEFA puts additional security measures In place for Europa League Final | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Aftermath of Manchester attack, UEFA puts additional security measures In place for Europa League Final

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has released a statement following Monday’s attack at the Manchester Arena in which a suicide bomber killed 22 people. The statement reads,
 'UEFA is shocked by last night’s attack in Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those affected.
UEFA has been closely working with local authorities and the Swedish FA for many months and the terrorist risk had been taken into account since the very beginning of the project. Furthermore, a number of additional security measures were implemented following the attacks in Stockholm last April. Due to the tight security arrangements, UEFA urges fans to arrive at the stadium as early as possible, as detailed checks will be made at the entrances, resulting in potential delays in accessing the stadium'.
Manchester United will play Ajax in the Europa League Final on Wednesday, May 24, in Stockholm, Sweden.
