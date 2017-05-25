 After several leaks, UK stop sharing details of Manchester attack the U.S. | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 25 May 2017

After several leaks, UK stop sharing details of Manchester attack the U.S.

UK authorities aren't happy with the United States and British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will confront U.S. President Donald Trump over intelligence leaks by American officials when they meet at a NATO Summit in Brussels today.

After an emergency meeting with senior ministers, Theresa May said, 'I will make clear to President Trump that intelligence shared between our security agencies must remain secure".

At the moment,  British police have reportedly stopped sharing information about the Manchester Arena attack with the U.S. after a series of leaks to the media sparked anger among U.K. law enforcement and government officials. 

The U.K.'s National Police Chiefs' Council in a statement said, 'we greatly value the important relationships we have with our trusted intelligence, law-enforcement and security partners around the world. When that trust is breached it undermines these relationships and undermines our investigations and the confidence of victims, witnesses and their families."
