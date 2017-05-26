Adorable viral video of curious little girl who wants to know where Obama is

She looked really curious and her facial expression as she asked those questions is another thing that got people to love the video.
Her mother shared the video and wrote in the caption, “This all started because she wanted to know, Where did Barack Obama go? And where is the president’s house. She is still mad.”
The little girl started by asking: “Where did Barack Obama go? Why do we have another president? So, why did he go? Where did he go? So, why do we have the president we have now at the same spot (Obama) was and why did he leave it anyway?”
Her mother responded patiently: “Because a president can only serve two terms…”
But Taylor didn't seem convinced.
“But, how come Hillary (Clinton) did not get to be the president and why is she the loser? And what are they even supposed to be winning?”Taylor asked.
Her mother replied: "They get to be the president of the United States."
Her mother went on to explain to her that it was Donald Trump who now lives in the White House. Taylor seemed exasperated with that answer and threw her hands in the air, saying:
“But why does he have to live there?”
“Where do you want him to live?” her mother asked.
“I want him to live somewhere else,” Taylor said. “I don’t want him living in Texas!”
Is the White House now in Texas? Lol.
See the videos below.
