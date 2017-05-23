Actress, Mosunmola Filani reveals how God healed her son, who broke his eye orbit & fractured his forehead, at 3-months-old

Actress, Mosunmola Filani Oduoye, narrated this life changing experience in celebration of her son's life. She wrote;
"Permit
me to flood my page with my sons pics today bcos he is my testimony. At
exactly 3months, we both fell off the stairs, and we landed separately
downstairs, as we landed I knew I heard a crack from his head, I
couldn't pick him up, was so scared, just stood there shouting Jesus,
my
hubby rushed in and he picked him up, we gave him paracetamol and
proceeded to the hospital, when we got there, the lady doctor we met
first couldn't even take him from me bcos by then his eyes had swollen
seriously, we were immediately referred to eye foundation ikeja, when we
got there they took him to the theatre, sedated him so they could check
his eyeballs first, when it was realised nothing was wrong with his
eyeballs, we were asked to go and do CT SCAN, MRI and co, when the
result came back, there was so much damage going on in his head, his eye
orbit was broken, there was a fracture on his forehead, there was blood
just outside his brain, the nerves holding his eye socket was damaged.
"So
much medical terms that will scare u to death, we were told if his eyes
dint open in the next seven days, his brain will shut down,and that
after the operation,he might look disfigured a bit on the face.
"So
we were referred to a neuro surgeon. When I got there, as I was about
entering her office, the word came from the THRONE OF GRACE FROM THE
GREAT PHYSICIAN, THE SURGEON OF ALL SURGEONS(GOD ALMIGHTY), HE said take
him home, I will operate on him myself. With faith, I went back home
without even seeing the surgeon, without going back to the hospital or
the eye foundation, and before 7days ultimatum given to us for him to
open his eyes, the eyes was healed and u can barely see anything on his
face except u take a closer look. All I gave him was just antibiotics.
Indeed GOD IS GOOD."
This God is just too much
Praise the Lord
Thank GOD on your behalf
@Galore
I thank God and celebrate with you
Thanks to God for fulfilling His world in your life, indeed healing is the bread of His children
Glory to GOD!!!!!!!!!!
Great God
... Merited happiness
May Chukwu okike abiama be praised for ever
God is great
Awesome God! The Gray physician himself...Jehovah over do.
God is really great. May your testimony remain permanent in Jesus name. All glory to God.
This God is good..He is wonderful.Nne am sooo happy for you...mercy Aba
Our God is a miracle worker and promise keeper...Way maker...He is worthy of all our praises...Glory to God...
Ogo ni fun olorun
When doctor Jesus is involved no harm can come to him.
👌
God bless u...he is a miracle worker n healer indeed
That's a Good testimony... sorry to say, the surgeon might cause more damage and fear
