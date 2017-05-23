 Actress, Mosunmola Filani reveals how God healed her son, who broke his eye orbit & fractured his forehead, at 3-months-old | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Actress, Mosunmola Filani reveals how God healed her son, who broke his eye orbit & fractured his forehead, at 3-months-old

Actress, Mosunmola Filani Oduoye, narrated this life changing experience in celebration of her son's life. She wrote;
"Permit me to flood my page with my sons pics today bcos he is my testimony. At exactly 3months, we both fell off the stairs, and we landed separately downstairs, as we landed I knew I heard a crack from his head, I couldn't pick him up, was so scared, just stood there shouting Jesus,
my hubby rushed in and he picked him up, we gave him paracetamol and proceeded to the hospital, when we got there, the lady doctor we met first couldn't even take him from me bcos by then his eyes had swollen seriously, we were immediately referred to eye foundation ikeja, when we got there they took him to the theatre, sedated him so they could check his eyeballs first, when it was realised nothing was wrong with his eyeballs, we were asked to go and do CT SCAN, MRI and co, when the result came back, there was so much damage going on in his head, his eye orbit was broken, there was a fracture on his forehead, there was blood just outside his brain, the nerves holding his eye socket was damaged.
"So much medical terms that will scare u to death, we were told if his eyes dint open in the next seven days, his brain will shut down,and that after the operation,he might look disfigured a bit on the face.

"So we were referred to a neuro surgeon. When I got there, as I was about entering her office, the word came from the THRONE OF GRACE FROM THE GREAT PHYSICIAN, THE SURGEON OF ALL SURGEONS(GOD ALMIGHTY), HE said take him home, I will operate on him myself. With faith, I went back home without even seeing the surgeon, without going back to the hospital or the eye foundation, and before 7days ultimatum given to us for him to open his eyes, the eyes was healed and u can barely see anything on his face except u take a closer look. All I gave him was just antibiotics. Indeed GOD IS GOOD."

Chokky said...

This God is just too much

23 May 2017 at 15:47
GALORE said...

Praise the Lord



Thank GOD on your behalf





@Galore

23 May 2017 at 15:49
Anonymous said...

I thank God and celebrate with you

23 May 2017 at 15:53
Anonymous said...

Thanks to God for fulfilling His world in your life, indeed healing is the bread of His children

23 May 2017 at 15:54
Akpabio clement said...

Glory to GOD!!!!!!!!!!

23 May 2017 at 15:55
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Great God


... Merited happiness

23 May 2017 at 15:55
Nigerian Dailies said...

All glory belong to the Almighty God
May Chukwu okike abiama be praised for ever
May Chukwu okike abiama be praised for ever

23 May 2017 at 15:58
Halima Yahaya said...

God is great

23 May 2017 at 15:59
Joy Sobowale said...

Awesome God! The Gray physician himself...Jehovah over do.

23 May 2017 at 16:00
Bolade Adelowo said...

God is really great. May your testimony remain permanent in Jesus name. All glory to God.

23 May 2017 at 16:01
Anonymous said...

This God is good..He is wonderful.Nne am sooo happy for you...mercy Aba

23 May 2017 at 16:02
Sikong Onobo said...

Our God is a miracle worker and promise keeper...Way maker...He is worthy of all our praises...Glory to God...

23 May 2017 at 16:06
Jelly said...

Ogo ni fun olorun

23 May 2017 at 16:06
Anonymous said...

When doctor Jesus is involved no harm can come to him.

23 May 2017 at 16:09
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

👌

23 May 2017 at 16:15
Anonymous said...

God bless u...he is a miracle worker n healer indeed

23 May 2017 at 16:16
Anonymous said...

That's a Good testimony... sorry to say, the surgeon might cause more damage and fear

23 May 2017 at 16:18

