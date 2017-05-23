 Actor, Daniel K Daniel is engaged, proposed to his girlfriend on his birthday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Actor, Daniel K Daniel is engaged, proposed to his girlfriend on his birthday

Nollywood actor, Daniel K Daniel is engaged. He proposed to his girlfriend yesterday, which also happened to be his birthday. Celebrating him, Blossom Chukwujekwu's wife, Maureen, shared a photo of the couple-to-be and wrote;
"She is Gorgeous. Congratulations Daniel. Been Awwing since I heard you wanted to Propose... Too Happy for you Darling.
God bless your Starting point and continue to lead you two through the right Part... What more can I say? I love Loveeeee. Congratulations Brother, Welcome to the Men's Club
