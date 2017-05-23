"She is Gorgeous. Congratulations Daniel. Been Awwing since I heard you wanted to Propose... Too Happy for you Darling.
God bless your Starting point and continue to lead you two through the right Part... What more can I say? I love Loveeeee. Congratulations Brother, Welcome to the Men's Club
Tuesday, 23 May 2017
Actor, Daniel K Daniel is engaged, proposed to his girlfriend on his birthday
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/23/2017 08:58:00 am
