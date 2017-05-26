 According to MTO, Kylie Jenner is pregnant! See pic of her baby bump..lol | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 26 May 2017

According to MTO, Kylie Jenner is pregnant! See pic of her baby bump..lol

Lol. This MediaTakeOut.com won't kill somebody with their news. Same way Beyonce gave birth secretly last week. According to MTO, wearing a big sweater means you're pregnant. See the 'pregnancy photos' and ridiculous report after the cut...


Reports on social media are EXPLODING with rumors suggesting that Kylie Jenner is pregnant. One person claiming to be a friend of Kylie’s boyfriend rapper Travis Scott – says that the rapper has been telling people that he is “going to be a father.”
We know it’s all just rumors, right. It can’t be true, right?
Well before you answer that, look at the below pics of Kylie Jenner taken yesterday. She definitely looks like she’s putting on a few.
The couple has been together for a while, so it isn’t impossible…
1 comment:

Leonard said...

any news from media take out always ends up being a lie. they publish a lot of fake media stories just so

that they can get breaking story traffic on the internet. kylie jenner is not pregnant.

26 May 2017 at 20:39

