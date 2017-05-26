 Abductors of six students in Lagos actually wrote to the school management informing them of their plans to attack the school | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 26 May 2017

Abductors of six students in Lagos actually wrote to the school management informing them of their plans to attack the school

Abductors of the Igbonla Model School, Igbonla near Epe in Lagos actually wrote to the management of the school before storming the school premises yesterday May 25th. According to accounts given by some teachers of the school, the abductors sent a letter to the school three days earlier to inform them of plans to storm the school.

The management of the school then informed the police and some policemen were drafted to the school to keep guard.

However the abductors were still able to storm the school and kidnap students with little or no resistance. The Lagos state police command says it is on the trail of the abductors and that the abducted students would be rescued while the suspects would be apprehended.
Posted by at 5/26/2017 08:43:00 am

5 comments:

Brian said...

this is why i feel that the school authorities and the police are to blame for this kidnao incidence. the thing had happened before and

the criminals wrote a letter to them yet the police and school authorities did not tighten security.

26 May 2017 at 08:54
Vivian Reginalds said...

kai nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

26 May 2017 at 08:56
chinenye baby said...

D school should be held accountable for d missing children.

26 May 2017 at 09:00
evy claret said...

Police!


Eva Da Diva...

26 May 2017 at 09:10
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Only in Nigeria


... Merited happiness

26 May 2017 at 09:19

