Abductors of six students in Lagos actually wrote to the school management informing them of their plans to attack the school

The management of the school then informed the police and some policemen were drafted to the school to keep guard.
However the abductors were still able to storm the school and kidnap students with little or no resistance. The Lagos state police command says it is on the trail of the abductors and that the abducted students would be rescued while the suspects would be apprehended.
5 comments:
this is why i feel that the school authorities and the police are to blame for this kidnao incidence. the thing had happened before and
interested in penis enlargement? click here now
the criminals wrote a letter to them yet the police and school authorities did not tighten security.
kai nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
D school should be held accountable for d missing children.
Police!
Eva Da Diva...
Only in Nigeria
... Merited happiness
Post a Comment