"A village idiot, a compound fool and an unrepentant slave"- FFK shades Labor Minister, Chris Ngige

Ngige in the interview said the marginalization that the Igbos are complaining was caused by them. According to him, he asked the Igbo leaders to vote for Buhari since the Jonathan administration had failed in its duty but the Igbo leaders refused.
"Before the government of Jonathan failed, I went to all the Igbo fora to tell them that the Jonathan government will fall. I went to our Eze Ndi-Igbo in Enugu twice. They could not even reply to a letter written by Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, seeking for a meeting with them. They refused to listen to me, and to make matter worse, there was no voting in most of the areas in the South-east; they just allocated 5 per cent to APC. It was that bad, it is too late to cry when the head is off. Politics is business in a way, you invest in business and you reap profit. Yes, that is what it is. But all I want to tell you is that we played bad politics. We made a bad investment because they invested in the Jonathan presidency. They invested in Jonathan more than the South-south, where he hails from. I am not saying that is enough to marginalise them or not allow them come in but we are there. I will continue to speak for them and when there is anything to be distributed, we will make sure that the South-east gets its own portion. But they will not get excess portion”he said in the interviewFormer Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, who appears not to buy Ngige's ideology, took to his twitter handle to shade the Minister. See FFK's tweet below
16 comments:
hahahaha I LOVE the part of "...a compound fool!..."
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
GOD PLEASE CONTINUE TO BLESS FFK AND HIS FAMILY IN JESUS NAME. AMENNNNNNNNNNNNN
IDIOT NGIGE!
IGBOS HAS FINALLY BEEN VINDICATED...
OYA MAKE UNA DEY ENJOY UNA CHANGE
Poor mentality leaders! What does voting have to do with President n his work?? You people have failed NIGERIA.
The day Igbo's u deratamd to vote right, they will probably be able to rule. The fool he said ngige is a lot wise than anyone that ever came from his family or will ever come from his family.
See insult.... He deserves it!
I think he is having a mental problem.
Whoa such nonsense coming from an igbo man its a pity ngige feels that way about the ndi igbo, well i feel he jos spoken out of the shallowness of his knowledge Should i remind him that in the 2011 election the North voted majorly for PMB against GEJ but that did not stop the GEJ government from carrying out major project in the North,and bringing Nigeria further together as one Now i believe mr kanu Who said it will be far easier for biafra to come into being in buhari govt than in GEJ's govt . This present govt is a tribalistic one and a religious bigot, but they too will pass.
Bless yu
This bastard has forgotten the civil war?!? Sellout !
People hate the truth nd some ppl wt bad reputation just wanted 2 be relevant for publicity stunt,D same FFK dat insulted d igbo few yrs back is here calling someone compound food,if Ngige is compound fool the FFK must be identify as National Moron.
My country hnmmmm???.Which way to go
Truly Ngige is a compound fool,this is all u get from a short man.
