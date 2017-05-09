9-year-old girl caught searching pornography at school to figure out what relative does to her at night

Anthony Garay, 31, from San Antonio Texas was arrested following the discovery and is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting the 9-year-old girl and her sister for at least a year. The San Antonio Express-News reported that Anthony Garay, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child. His arrest came a week after a teacher caught the girl searching for porn on the iPad. The 9-year-old claimed she was looking up what Garay “does to her.” She also mentioned that he sexually assaults her “all the time at night.” She later told authorities that Garay has abused her since she was 8.
It appears that sex-related crimes run in Garay's family. Garay's father, Placido Garay, 68, is a convicted sex offender who has been missing since 2008. Placido pleaded guilty to molesting two young relatives who were about the same age as his son's young victims. Placido ran away right before his 10-year sentence of deferred adjudication was set to begin and has not been seen since. His whereabouts is currently unknown though it was heard from a relative that Garay's family members helped him escape to Mexico but no one knows where in Mexico he is or if he is really there at all.
Raquel Seeman, who is related to the victims said: “I trusted him with the most valuable parts of me and it broke us.”
