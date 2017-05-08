8-year-old maid beaten to death by her madam in Lagos

According to neighbours, the suspect, known as Oby in her neighbourhood in Isolo, 'usually beats and overworks' the deceased, Miracle Edegwu, and her colleague. She had also withdrawn both girls from school after she brought them from Anambra state to Lagos. When neighbours confronted her about the way she treated the girls, she remained defiant and told them to mind their business.
Early on Saturday morning, she launched another attack on the little girl, leading to her death.
After Miracle died, Oby tried to cover her death by contacting people to assist in covertly disposing of the body but they were caught by neighbours who then reported to the authorities. The suspect was then detained at the Isolo Police Division.
The victim’s corpse had been deposited at the Isolo General Hospital.
8 comments:
She can't outrun the long arm of the law.
The only reason why women complain about domestic violence is bcos men are stronger ... If women were generally stronger than men, they would hv killed so many men
Woman you would face the law pregnant or not!
I don't seem to understand this. Ladies complain of domestic violence from their husbands/boyfriends, but they find it very easy to physically and verbally abuse their domestic helps. Is it not an irony and a huge contradiction? They denounce abuse when it is against them, but easily abuse their domestic staff. Sad!! What's wrong is wrong irrespective of who is the victim.
The wickedness in the hearts of some women!
Let's imagine if wives were stronger than their husbands, a lot more men would have died from domestic violence.
The worst type of domestic violence is perpetrated by women against their housemaids. This is mostly under reported. Apart from the physical abuse, housemaids are subjected to all kinds of punishment ranging from starvation,poor upkeep, verbal abuse(calling them mumu, idiot,etc) and all these can lead to death as we've just witnessed. Housemaids should walk away if they're abused. House wives don't want to be abused in any form but they keep maltreating housemaids because they come from poor homes. They're not well clothed,grudgingly sent to school,never allowed to relax in the house. If you attend any church service or any public function,it's so easy to spot the housemaid from her looks. The list is endless and this wicked act is by women against women. Say no to all forms of domestic violence! Chike
8 year old maid? That woman is evil for even trying to dispose of the corpse
Eva Da Diva...
Oh my God. Haven't cried this much in a long time. R.I.P Miracle Edegwu! May you find the love and care you couldn't find here in heaven. I'm so heart broken right now! 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔
