"This is Emmanuel A 6yrs old boy whose stepfather inflicted deep machete cut on his right forearm bone is receiving treatment. The child's crime was that he bought bread instead of the cigarette he was sent to buy. We sent our rescue team, who took him to General Hospital, The child was later referred from General Hospital to Teaching hospital because the forearm bone is affected and infected."
Saturday, 27 May 2017
6 year-old boy brutalized with a machete by his stepfather for buying him bread instead cigarette
5/27/2017 06:13:00 am
4 comments:
How true?
... Merited happiness
Enter your comment...Jehovah please help us to train our children by ourselves o...
Oh God!! Too many of these stories making the rounds. Is is just too heartbreaking. So much frustration in the Land. Hope they arrested the lunatic step dad.
And there is nothing dt indicates he was arrested... In developed countries, an under aged child can not buy liquor or smoke...
