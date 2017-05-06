 6 year-old boy brutalized with a machete by his stepfather for buying him bread instead cigarette | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 27 May 2017

6 year-old boy brutalized with a machete by his stepfather for buying him bread instead cigarette

The little boy, identified as Emmanuel was allegedly brutalized by his step father for buying bread instead of cigarette he was sent to buy. According to Basic Right Counsel (BRC) who rescued the boy, his step father inflicted a deep machete cut on his right forearm. He is currently at the Teaching hospital where he is receiving treatment after  the forearm bone got infected. BRC wrote via their Instagram page;


"This is Emmanuel A 6yrs old boy whose stepfather inflicted deep machete cut on his right forearm bone is receiving treatment. The child's crime was that he bought bread instead of the cigarette he was sent to buy. We sent our rescue team, who took him to General Hospital, The child was later referred from General Hospital to Teaching hospital because the forearm bone is affected and infected."
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

How true?


... Merited happiness

27 May 2017 at 06:59
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...Jehovah please help us to train our children by ourselves o...

27 May 2017 at 07:23
Agbomen said...

Oh God!! Too many of these stories making the rounds. Is is just too heartbreaking. So much frustration in the Land. Hope they arrested the lunatic step dad.

27 May 2017 at 07:26
Anonymous said...

And there is nothing dt indicates he was arrested... In developed countries, an under aged child can not buy liquor or smoke...

27 May 2017 at 07:48

