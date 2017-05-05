5 teens kept as sex slave rescued from Nigerian man's home in South Africa

The Police rescued four kidnapped teenagers kept as sex slaves from the Nigerian man's home in Springs, on the East Rand last Friday. They also seized drugs and pornographic material.
"Upon inquiries what are they doing there was no satisfactory explanation, 42-year-old Nigerian national was found, the house owner what are the children doing there, he couldn’t explain and it showed there was an unusual activity happening in the house and [we] searched the house," Captain Thivhulawi Tshilate said.Police have appealed to parents to always know the whereabouts of their children.
Some of the teenagers are from Balfour in Mpumalanga and one is from KwaThema near Springs. They have been taken to a place of safety in Benoni.
Source: enca
No comments:
Post a Comment