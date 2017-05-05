 5 teens kept as sex slave rescued from Nigerian man's home in South Africa | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 22 May 2017

5 teens kept as sex slave rescued from Nigerian man's home in South Africa

A 42 year old Nigerian national who has been charged for human trafficking in Ekurhuleni, South Africa appeared in the Springs Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The Police rescued four kidnapped teenagers kept as sex slaves from the Nigerian man's home in Springs, on the East Rand last Friday. They also seized drugs and pornographic material.
Police spokesoerson Thivhulaw Tshilat, who confirmed the arrest said they were working on tip off from members of the community.

"Upon inquiries what are they doing there was no satisfactory explanation, 42-year-old Nigerian national was found, the house owner what are the children doing there, he couldn’t explain and it showed there was an unusual activity happening in the house and [we] searched the house," Captain Thivhulawi Tshilate said.
Police have appealed to parents to always know the whereabouts of their children.

Some of the teenagers are from Balfour in Mpumalanga and one is from KwaThema near Springs. They have been taken to a place of safety in Benoni.

Source: enca
Posted by at 5/22/2017 08:01:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts