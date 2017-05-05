 5 children, 6 stepchildren, one adopted son, Gumsu Sani Abacha and husband celebrate 18th wedding anniversary | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 22 May 2017

5 children, 6 stepchildren, one adopted son, Gumsu Sani Abacha and husband celebrate 18th wedding anniversary

Daughter of former Military Head of State, late Sani Abacha, Fatima Gumsu and her Cameroonian billionaire husband, Mohamadou Bayero Fadil are celebrating 18 years of marital bliss. Gumsu posted a throwback photo with her husband during their courtship in 1996, on her Instagram, and wrote:


"Alhamdulillah.. it all started in 1996..... we tied the knot in 1999. Alhamdulillah it's been a wonderful 18 years with 5 beautiful children..six step children and one adopted son. May Allah swt continue to make it easy for us. Amin. #motherof12 #allahhasblessed"
7 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

congratulations

22 May 2017 at 06:13
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


... Merited happiness

22 May 2017 at 06:23
Anonymous said...

Please anyone with spare food stuff or money to give out please assist me as I keep praying to God for a job. Gracegracey45@gmail.com


22 May 2017 at 06:26
Nnenne George said...

Ok.. noted!

22 May 2017 at 06:30
RareSpecie Z said...

Dope!!
Still lovin the Abachas.

22 May 2017 at 06:38
Vivian Reginalds said...

HWA
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 May 2017 at 07:12
Anonymous said...

Good woman, at least you did not kill your step children nor cut their parts off. You raised them like your own, God bless you much. You'll reap the good seeds you sowed.

22 May 2017 at 07:16

Post a Comment

