"Alhamdulillah.. it all started in 1996..... we tied the knot in 1999. Alhamdulillah it's been a wonderful 18 years with 5 beautiful children..six step children and one adopted son. May Allah swt continue to make it easy for us. Amin. #motherof12 #allahhasblessed"
Monday, 22 May 2017
5 children, 6 stepchildren, one adopted son, Gumsu Sani Abacha and husband celebrate 18th wedding anniversary
7 comments:
congratulations
Nice
... Merited happiness
Ok.. noted!
Dope!!
Still lovin the Abachas.
HWA
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Good woman, at least you did not kill your step children nor cut their parts off. You raised them like your own, God bless you much. You'll reap the good seeds you sowed.
