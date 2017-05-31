34-year-old mother of four who got impregnated by her 13 yr old student and served 7 years for second-degree child rape seeks for divorce after 11 yrs of marriage

Letourneau gave birth to her and Fualaau's first child while she was behind bars and once she got out, she married Fualaau in May 2005. They have two children together. Now, 11 years after they tied the knot the couple have legally separated and are in the process of getting a divorce.
"They’ve been having issues for awhile now," says a source close to the couple. "They tried to work through them, but it didn’t work. They’re still committed to being good parents to their children."
When Letourneau's affair with 13-year-old Fualaau became public in 1996, their story sparked national controversy at the time. Even after they got married, the unusual nature of their relationship still made them topics of interest. In 2015, they sat down for an interview with Barbara Walters of ABC News, where they discussed their relationship, marriage, and parenting. Letourneau revealed then that she would like to get her name taken off the sex offender registry. When Walters asked Fualaau how he would feel if his daughters came home and said they were sleeping with their teacher, he replied:
"I don’t support younger kids being married or having a relationship with someone older. I don’t support it."
A source close to the family say that there is no third-party involved in the breakdown of their relationship and also that a reconciliation is highly unlikely.
