Tuesday, 30 May 2017

£3000 international excellence zcholarship at Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge and Chelmsford UK

We are awarding £3000 Scholarship to our International students for September 2017 intake. This will be awarded towards the first year of full time study for both undergraduate and postgraduate taught.
With over 700 leading experts, 166 courses (with 89 part-time options) and 2 amazing campuses, the only decision you’ll have to make is what to study. Apply now to start your course with us.

We accept WAEC and NECO   

UNDERGRADUATE AND POSTGRADUATE COURSES IN:
 
 Allied and public health                                             History and archaeology
Animal sciences                                                         Language, literature and media
Architecture, building and construction                  Law, crime and investigation
Art and design                                                            Music and performing arts
Business                                                                     Nursing and midwifery
Computing and digital technology                           Psychology
Education                                                       Sciences, nutrition and pharmaceutical
Engineering                                                                 Social sciences and humanities
Finance                                                                        Sport
Health                                                                     Vision and hearing sciences
                                                                                           Social care
For more Information, contact the details below
LAGOS
Anglia Ruskin University In country Representative:
Sinmisola Akinsanya
Valley View Plaza
99 Opebi Road
Ikeja
Lagos.
M: 07060930349
E: aru_nigeria@bcie.co.uk

ABUJA
British Canadian International Education Abuja Branch
24B Djibouti Crescent, off Freetown Street,
Behind Rockview Hotel, the 5th Building after Zartech
Wuse 2,
Abuja.
Tel:081-714-95-402, 090-934-789-30
M: 080-667-88-636
E: abuja@bcie.co.uk

PORTHARCOURT
British Canadian International Education(BCIE)
80,Aba Road, Opposite Government Crafts Development Center
Port Harcourt.
Tel: 07085010020
E: manager_ph@bcie.co.uk

IBADAN
2nd Floor Horizon Office Complex
Vitas Bus Stop
Ring Road, Ibadan
Oyo State.
M: +234 8171684741
Tel: +234 2 2913532
E: manager_ibadan@bcie.co.uk
