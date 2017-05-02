 2face Idibia ports from Airtel to become a Glo ambassador | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 22 May 2017

2face Idibia ports from Airtel to become a Glo ambassador

In 2015 2face Idibia was unveiled as an Airtel brand ambassador. A few weeks ago when the contract expired, 2face declined to renew the deal citing personal reasons. Last night, the legendary musician was unveiled as the latest GLO brand ambassador at an event in Port Harcourt where he also performed.

He now joins the likes of Olamide, Timaya, Mercy Johnson, and others as Glo ambassadors.
7 comments:

Anonymous said...

Double minded Tuface same as his name.

22 May 2017 at 10:27
Thompson SuperSam said...

"i don port to globacom".. saca needs to sing 2face that song

22 May 2017 at 10:28
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


... Merited happiness

22 May 2017 at 10:38
Anonymous said...

Useless Telecom company

22 May 2017 at 10:44
OSINANL said...

NICE ONE!

22 May 2017 at 10:58
Alloy Chikezie said...

Congratulobia.

22 May 2017 at 11:01
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

CONGRATS SIR






AUNTY LINDA 👸

22 May 2017 at 11:34

