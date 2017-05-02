 2face Idibia is bringing Floyd Mayweather Jr to Nigeria in June | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 24 May 2017

2face Idibia is bringing Floyd Mayweather Jr to Nigeria in June

Retired American boxer and president of  The Money Gang (TMT), Floyd Mayweather Jr, has revealed that he will be visiting Nigeria on the 12th of June and will be staying in the country till 14th. The undisputed champion made the disclosure through a video uploaded on the official Instagram page of 2face Idibia's Club Rumors. The video was captioned:' Floyd Mayweather, @floydmayweather TMT lifestyle world president, will visit Nigeria June 12|13|14 Exclusive to @clubrumorsvi and Zinni Media Group and @official2baba thanks for making this possible Watch the video after the cut..

