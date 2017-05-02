Floyd Mayweather, @floydmayweather TMT lifestyle world president , will visit Nigeria June 12|13|14 Exclusive to @clubrumorsvi and Zinni Media Group #stricltybyinvitationtomakereservation🏼#clubrumorsvi #stricltymoneytalk #clubrumorsviluxury #princerumors and @official2baba thanks for making this possible
Wednesday, 24 May 2017
2face Idibia is bringing Floyd Mayweather Jr to Nigeria in June
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/24/2017 06:46:00 am
