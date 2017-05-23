"Dear All. With heart full of sorrow, I regret to inform of the sudden and tragic death of Mr Obizulike Obinna Alexander (Jr), my first son in a fatal road accident at Okada Town in Edo State on 16 May 2017. Obinna just passed out of the NYSC Programme in Ebonyi State on 9th May 2017 having graduated from the university of Lagos with a BSC degree in Cell Biology/Genetics. He was 23years. May his soul rest in peace".
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Tuesday, 23 May 2017
23 year old UNILAG graduate dies in a fatal accident few after passing out from NYSC
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 5/23/2017 05:38:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
3 comments:
Rip
May his soul rest in peace
Such a promising young man,Rest in peace.
Post a Comment