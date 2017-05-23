 23 year old UNILAG graduate dies in a fatal accident few after passing out from NYSC | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

23 year old UNILAG graduate dies in a fatal accident few after passing out from NYSC

23 year old graduate of University of Lagos state, Obizulike Obinna who just concluded his NYSC programe has died after he was involved in fatal accident in Edo state. His mom, Maureen Agagwaonye shared the sad news on Facebook. She wrote;


"Dear All. With heart full of sorrow, I regret to inform of the sudden and tragic death of Mr Obizulike Obinna Alexander (Jr), my first son in a fatal road accident at Okada Town in Edo State on 16 May 2017. Obinna just passed out of the NYSC Programme in Ebonyi State on 9th May 2017 having graduated from the university of Lagos with a BSC degree in Cell Biology/Genetics. He was 23years. May his soul rest in peace".
3 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Rip

23 May 2017 at 06:01
igbe marcus said...

May his soul rest in peace

23 May 2017 at 06:05
Cornelius Chukwu said...

Such a promising young man,Rest in peace.

23 May 2017 at 06:11

