21-year-old son of NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru collapses, dies while hiking in Dubai, has been buried

The son of the Group Mnaging Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Dr. Maikanti Baru has passed away.
The 21-year-old Mohammed Kawu Baru, an Architecture student at American University, Sharjah, died in Dubai on Thursday evening, May 18, while hiking.
According to reports, the young man collapsed and died while on University organized hiking exercise in Fujairah. He was buried at the Sharjah Emirates Cemetery.
14 comments:
RIP...
so sad n he lost his mum few months ago. RIP
Rip..
RIP to him..i pray to Allah to give family d strength to bear ds loss.amin.
So sorry...
Wow! So sorry to hear this. Dr Baru is such a good man. May his son's soul Rest In Peace.
RIP
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
That was so sad and painful. May his gentle soul rest in peace.
He was 18 and not 21 nd it was after hiking that he died
It is well
... Merited happiness
Very sad and maybe he had an underlying heart problem they were unaware of.
This is just the begging,the blood of Biafra will still remain among you hausa fulani and Yoruba people...Let be watching,time will tell.we shall know if God almighty is not exiting.
RIP
Confirmed Mumu
Post a Comment