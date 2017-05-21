 21-year-old son of NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru collapses, dies while hiking in Dubai, has been buried | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 19 May 2017

21-year-old son of NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru collapses, dies while hiking in Dubai, has been buried

The son of the Group Mnaging Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Dr. Maikanti Baru has passed away.

The 21-year-old Mohammed Kawu Baru, an Architecture student at American University, Sharjah, died in Dubai on Thursday evening, May 18, while hiking.


According to reports, the young man collapsed and died while on University organized hiking exercise in Fujairah. He was buried at the Sharjah Emirates Cemetery.

Maikanti Baru, accompanied by Ambassador Nura Rimi and hundreds of members of the Nigerian community in UAE, attended the burial.
14 comments:

Emeka Izuogu said...

RIP...

19 May 2017 at 21:55
liz swt 16 said...

so sad n he lost his mum few months ago. RIP

19 May 2017 at 22:06
Nnenne George said...

Rip..

19 May 2017 at 22:15
Oskirin said...

RIP to him..i pray to Allah to give family d strength to bear ds loss.amin.

19 May 2017 at 22:15
akatugba oghogho said...

So sorry...

19 May 2017 at 22:18
Anonymous said...

Wow! So sorry to hear this. Dr Baru is such a good man. May his son's soul Rest In Peace.

19 May 2017 at 22:20
Vivian Reginalds said...

RIP
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

19 May 2017 at 22:22
Anonymous said...

That was so sad and painful. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

19 May 2017 at 22:41
Anonymous said...

He was 18 and not 21 nd it was after hiking that he died

19 May 2017 at 22:43
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

It is well


... Merited happiness

19 May 2017 at 23:05
Chikaka said...

Very sad and maybe he had an underlying heart problem they were unaware of.

19 May 2017 at 23:10
Anonymous said...

This is just the begging,the blood of Biafra will still remain among you hausa fulani and Yoruba people...Let be watching,time will tell.we shall know if God almighty is not exiting.

20 May 2017 at 00:04
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

RIP

20 May 2017 at 00:08
RareSpecie Z said...

Confirmed Mumu

20 May 2017 at 00:33

