Wednesday, 31 May 2017

19-year-old woman is sentenced to death for getting raped at gunpoint in Pakistan

A 19-year-old woman has been sentenced to death by stoning for being raped by her cousin at gunpoint. The woman said she was sleeping at her family home in Rajanpur, in the country's central Punjab province, when her cousin attacked her.

She reported the crime to the local tribal court called panchayat but she was told she intentionally seduced her cousin.


The panchayat, which included the alleged rapist's father, then found her guilty of adultery and declared her an adulteress. She was sentenced to death by stoning or to be sold off, according to the Hindustan Times. The council at the tribal court also decided that the alleged rapist was to walk free.

The convicted woman and her father went to the police the day following the trial and the police have now launched an official investigation and issued an arrest warrant for the members of the tribal council. Another warrant has also been issued for the alleged rapist. The convicted woman has been taken to a refuge away from the village for her safety.
7 comments:

Anonymous said...

Lib why is it so hard for you to state source or give credit. This is plagiarism. Unless you are telling me you write this as an eye with witness. No quotation marks self. It's unprofessional.

31 May 2017 at 13:47
AMIJEZ said...

Moslem and mumuism can never be separated. How can you a rapist be freed like that and the raped will be the one to be stoned. Insane community. Girl child and women have no freedom in that religion.

31 May 2017 at 13:50
OSINANL said...

Na waoh!
Evil religion Islam...
Was it her fault that she was raped?
well thank God she has been taken away

31 May 2017 at 13:56
Anonymous said...

Tha f**k??? I've seen it all. Rapture pls take place already

31 May 2017 at 13:57
Anonymous said...

Crazy world we live in

31 May 2017 at 13:58
nony bright said...

Wat nonsense!!!

31 May 2017 at 14:04
Agbomen said...

Imagine the absurdity!!!!! God forbid!!! *Very long hiss"

31 May 2017 at 14:11

