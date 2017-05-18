 +18 Bobrisky turns sex adviser, advices his female fans to always 'bill' their partners | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 26 May 2017

+18 Bobrisky turns sex adviser, advices his female fans to always 'bill' their partners

Bobrisky is of the opinion that women must get paid by their partners after sex! Trying to justify his statement with words which portrayed him to be an experienced woman with a vagina, he made reference to size, menstruation, rough sex, spending money on beauty and more. TF? See more screenshots from his Snapchat page after the cut...



Posted by at 5/26/2017 11:56:00 am

20 comments:

OSINANL said...

THIS IDIOT IS TURNING SOMETHING ELSE

26 May 2017 at 12:01
UJU Anyadi said...

Linda if you Dont have story we will understand, kindly stop writing about this gay...

26 May 2017 at 12:09
Anonymous said...

+18 or 18+

26 May 2017 at 12:10
oiza said...

Like this guy needs to be arrested already! He's over doing this shit! He's not the gay guy in Nigeria

26 May 2017 at 12:12
osondu arinze said...

chicken brain homo, thus us why i'll continue seeing the women as a sex object until they charge my mindset

26 May 2017 at 12:12
Anonymous said...

Ur a typical mad man/woman

26 May 2017 at 12:13
Attah Andrew Attah said...

LIB is giving this clown of a guy too much attention... now he is feeling like one celebrity... Mo'fo talking about pussy like he got one...

26 May 2017 at 12:14
GALORE said...

Iranu
Abacha
RadaRada




@Galore

26 May 2017 at 12:16
LIS_Tiger said...

..can you stop giving this dumbass gender confused lemur the attention "it" is desperately seeking?.....................................

26 May 2017 at 12:17
Charles Osuji said...

It's obvious linda ikeji is paid by some people in diaspora to put this boy called bobrisky on her page all the time....one day someone in government will remember you linda

26 May 2017 at 12:18
Brandon said...

the bobrisky is a confused human being. firstbhe was claiming that he wasnt gay now he is acting like a woman that is engaged in prostitution.

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

what happened to women that make their own money?

26 May 2017 at 12:19
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Uncle adviser


... Merited happiness

26 May 2017 at 12:19
Anonymous said...

If I wanted a girl that billed me every time we had sex, I'd get a prostitute. Bobrisky speaks nonsense. What's new?

26 May 2017 at 12:20
DoInZ said...

Talking about pussy as if you have one!you're just a hoe

26 May 2017 at 12:20
BONARIO NNAGS said...

This one is lost already.
If not for LIB, I wouldn't know such creature existed.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

26 May 2017 at 12:23
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Mtcheww

26 May 2017 at 12:27
Hrm paul said...

Wait Bob no get vagina how him take dey yarn dis thrash.Oh I c him dey look at it from a homosexual point of view. The vee of a woman was ment to accommodate a man's organ and give birth but d ass no way this establishes d point that Idris okuneye aka Bob is a perverse homosexual

26 May 2017 at 12:27
Paul Aaron said...

Bobrisky is a disgusting imbecile!!

26 May 2017 at 12:29
Anonymous said...

I don't know why everything he does or says becomes news on this blog

26 May 2017 at 12:29
Anonymous said...

Linda u r making this sorry ass of a human being unnecessarily popular haba. What does he know what vagina? Does he own one?

26 May 2017 at 12:31

Post a Comment

