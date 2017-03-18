Zimbabwean woman confesses to eating 10 human bodies

A Zimbabwean woman from Harare claiming to be a witch has allegedly eaten ten human bodies with her syndicate. Speaking in a recent interview with local media, Kwayedza, the 37-year-old said that the spirit became strong in 2012 and ever since then she has approached many apostolic prophets who have failed to exorcize the spirit.
'The spirit became very strong in 2012 and so far we have eaten 10 people while the other ten are sick pending death. I have approached many apostolic prophets (Madzibaba) to cast the evil spirit but to no avail,' she is quoted saying.
However, the woman is said to be married and has five children but the husband is not aware of her alleged witchcraft practices.
