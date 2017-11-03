Zimbabwean Prophet who predicted October 17 for President Mugabe's death, has been freed

Prophet Patrick Mugadza, who has spent more than a month in prison following his arrest for saying President Robert Mugabe would die on October 17, has finally been freed. The leader of Kariba Church in Zimbabwe was Friday granted a $50 bail by High Court judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba. Prophet Mugadza who is being charged with insulting the Christain and African religions when he predicted the death of the 93-year-old president, will appear in court on the 30th of March.
