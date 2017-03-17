Zimbabwean comedian teaches ladies in Church how to perform in bedroom (Video)
Zimbabwean female comedian, Mai Titi has been seen in a church teaching ladies how to satisfy their husbands behind closed doors. In the rare video below, the women were taught raunchy sex skills in the Church in accordance with the Zimbabwean culture. However, the popular sex culture is meant to educate young girls and women to avoid failing their husbands in the bedroom.
Watch the video after the cut...
Did u say church?
Any church wey dem dey give lap dance,dat one na church?
