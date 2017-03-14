Zambian women stabs husband to death with the heel of her shoe

Police spokesperson, Esther Mwaata Katongo revealed that the deceased was first assaulted by his wife on the February 26, 2017 and he reported the matter to the police.
He sustained deep injuries on the head and forehead after being hit by his wife so the police issued him a police medical report form but he did not get back to the police. He, however, got worse three days later and was rushed by relatives to a hospital in Kapiri mposhi where he eventually died from the wounds inflicted by his wife.
Following his death, Katongo said that family members tried to conceal the truth by burying the deceased immediately. However, police got wind of the plan. Ines Malata has now been arrested and is currently in police custody.
"His condition later became serious on 1st March, 2017 at 19:00 hours and relatives rushed him to hospital in Kapiri mposhi where he was hospitalised. He later died on 09th March, 2017 at 20:00 hours,” Katongo said.
