Zahra Buhari & her husband, Ahmed Indimi attend his sister, Rahma's 40th birthday dinner
Rahma, daughter of Billionaire Oil Mogul, Mohammed Indimi, turned 40-year-old yesterday and she celebrated it with an exclusive dinner party in Abuja. Her brother, Ahmed and his wife, President Buhari's daughter, Zahra, were present.
6 comments:
Dis one she is drinkin wine,she stil neva get belle? D guy dey slow o
Who the heck is Rahma?
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Get a Bigger Penis Using Penis Exercises That Works at www.PenisEnlargementGym.com
Seen. Bt gosh zahra is beautiful. Bk was here!!
They look so great 2geda.
Tbc is available at 2k per Tbc, invest in your future
Contact me on 09024360475 whatsapp or call
Zahra is beautiful for years👌
Post a Comment