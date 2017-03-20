"You help someone today, they call you show off .... you help in silence, they call you stingy,...#onlyinnaija ...to an extent even when people need serious help, going public seeking for help or trying to raise fund, u will still hear some people saying
"must they go public " mehhnnn ..... I taya!!! .... yes I know some will say ur reward is in heaven ...but then must you kill and discourage while we re on earth!! Am sure as am typing these words now, some English teachers are cheking my grammar.. that's the life we live in... have a great week all
Monday, 20 March 2017
'You help someone publicly, they call you show off .. you help in silence, they call you stingy'- Paul Okoye
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 3/20/2017 01:28:00 pm
