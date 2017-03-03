You have to win the battle of self to become great.” Tonye Cole, Yomi Adedeji charge youths at MTNF Scholars Alumni Conference

Cole shared his wealth of knowledge and experience to the beneficiaries who are some of the brightest minds in their respective disciplines. In his words, “Winning starts and ends with self battle. You have to win the battle of self to become great." He also encouraged the blind students to believe in themselves and overcome the law of stigmatism because success is achieved only by people who want to go the extra mile.
Speaking on partnership, Adedeji said, “The reason why we fail is because we don’t take advantage of partnership opportunities.” He charged the students to embrace partnership on their success journey.
On her part, the Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Ms. Nonny Ugboma charged the alumni to work with the right people as they journey through life. “Make sure you select the right person to go ahead with you in your journey."
Also in attendance to inspire the students were, National Assembly, House of Representative's Chairman on Communications, Hon. Saheed Akinade Fijabi and Head of Zonal Operations, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Austin Chuks Odo.
The Alumni Conference was preceded by the annual employability workshop, where the graduands were taught skills set for getting jobs or starting a business for those who intend to be self employed. Seasoned facilitators from public and private sectors were on ground to take them through practical approaches to excel outside the four walls of higher institutions.
Since inception of the scheme, the Foundation has awarded scholarships worth over 6 Billion Naira to Nigerian science and technology students and blind students.
The aim of the MTNF Scholars Alumni Conference is to give beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme opportunities to meet with successful Nigerian entrepreneurs to share their success stories, impact and inspire them as they launch themselves to the real world. The theme of the inaugural conference is, ‘Creating a Winning Idea.'
The conference moves to Lagos on March 8 with Bolanle Austin-Peters of Terra Kulture and Okechukwu Ofili of Okadabooks.com as speakers.
