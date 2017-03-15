You can’t mention LeBron James in every song you do - NBA star, Draymond Green calls out Nicki Minaj

American NBA star, Draymond Green who wants Nicki Minaj to get a new punchline has called out the rapper for her excessive references to LeBron James in her raps.
On the latest episode of his Dray Day podcast, the Golden State Warriors star, said:
'Is Nicki Minaj gonna mention ‘Bron in every song,' he asked. 'Every song she’s released since June 2016, there’s something about LeBron in it. I mean, damn, like, LeBron is great, but Jesus Christ, at some point it just becomes too repetitive.
Jesus Christ, you can’t mention ‘Bron in every song you do.'
However, Green’s comments come shortly after the release of her diss track, 'No Frauds,' featuring Drake and Lil Wayne.
On the track, she raps, 'They say numbers don’t matter but when they discussin’ the kings / They turn around and say LeBron ain’t got six rings.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
The rapper previously mentioned James on Jason Derulo’s new single 'Swalla'.
Maybe green is jealous cos they did'nt mention his name
