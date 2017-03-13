 "You can't even tell a lie in peace on IG that you bought a dog" DG, Bureau of Public Service Reforms, recalls 'sweet' Nigeria of the past | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 March 2017

"You can't even tell a lie in peace on IG that you bought a dog" DG, Bureau of Public Service Reforms, recalls 'sweet' Nigeria of the past

A shade at Mama Rob and Rosy? That seems to be what the Director General, Bureau of Public Reforms, The Presidency, Dr. Joe Abbah was doing when he tweeted that...his face even looks mischievous.. Lol
Vivian Reginalds said...

hahahaha azn!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

13 March 2017 at 10:36
kayode odusanya said...

lol! So many crazy lies were told back then. And they were believed by many because there was no way of checking their authenticity. No internet...no google. Those lies traveled at the speed of light with just word of mouth. Chai! I remember one like that the notorious thief, Shina Rambo was being chased by the Nigerian police, and he used reverse to outrun them on Lagos Ibadan express. lol!


13 March 2017 at 10:40

