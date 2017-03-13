"You can't even tell a lie in peace on IG that you bought a dog" DG, Bureau of Public Service Reforms, recalls 'sweet' Nigeria of the past

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
hahahaha azn!-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
lol! So many crazy lies were told back then. And they were believed by many because there was no way of checking their authenticity. No internet...no google. Those lies traveled at the speed of light with just word of mouth. Chai! I remember one like that the notorious thief, Shina Rambo was being chased by the Nigerian police, and he used reverse to outrun them on Lagos Ibadan express. lol!List of Rumored Gay Rappers
Post a Comment
2 comments:
hahahaha azn!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
lol! So many crazy lies were told back then. And they were believed by many because there was no way of checking their authenticity. No internet...no google. Those lies traveled at the speed of light with just word of mouth. Chai! I remember one like that the notorious thief, Shina Rambo was being chased by the Nigerian police, and he used reverse to outrun them on Lagos Ibadan express. lol!
List of Rumored Gay Rappers
Post a Comment