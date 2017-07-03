 You can be No.1 in your career! Check out these amazing career offers | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 March 2017

You can be No.1 in your career! Check out these amazing career offers

The best investment you can make is always in yourself. It is always worth it because your career is the engine of your wealth.
Gennesaret Resources Nigeria Limited; the leading Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) training provider in Nigeria is offering discounts of up to 20% off her international certification programs for the manufacturing industry, Oil and Gas, construction industry, aviation industry, hospitality industry, etc.
These discounts are available on our March – May 2107 training schedule.
We have trained over 5,000 Nigerians across; let us help you build an exciting career in Health Safety and Environment (HSE), Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC).
You also stand a chance to get paid. Yes! Refer a friend for any of our programs and get a 5% cash bonus while your friend gets a discount off the registration fee.
Click http://goo.gl/0jJGHu to register for any of our training schedules on the discount windows below:
- 20% discount on any of our courses for FULL payments between 1st - 10th March, 2017
- 15% discount on any of our courses for FULL payments between 11th - 20th March, 2017
- 10% discount on any of our courses for FULL payments between 21st - 31st March, 2017.
Our training programs include:
1. Health, Safety and Environment (HSE)
- IOSH Working Safely
- IOSH Managing Safely
- NEBOSH IGC, IOGC
2. Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)
- ASNT (NDT) II & III
- API Certifications (510, 570, 571, 580, 653)
- ISO Lead Auditor Certification (ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001, ISO 14001) 
- Piping Engineering and Design
3. Vocational Courses
- Pipe Welding/Fitting/Scaffolding
FOR MORE INFORMATION 
CALL/Whatsapp: 08054569459, 08140062755
Twitter: @gennesaretinfo
BBM: 56375093
Posted by at 3/07/2017 05:10:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts