You are worse in your own space of governance- Senator Shehu Sani reacts to El-Rufai's controversial memo to Pres Buhari

El-Rufai in his letter pointed out that Presidnet Buhari had failed to deliver the mundane benefits of governance to the common Nigerian
Reacting to El-Rufai's memo, Sani who is one of the governor's major opponents, described the memo as dubious. He pointed out that El-Rufai is worse in his own space of governance and so has no justification to advise President Buhari on how to govern the country. Speaking to journalists in ABuja, Sani said
“The governor is entitled to his own opinion and perception but the contradiction and irony of it are basically two: first is that he accused me of being disloyal and disrespectful to the President and the party for speaking out my mind; And now he has done his own cunningly by criticising the President and the party, disguised it as a memo and leaked it out to the press; that also qualified him as disloyal and disrespectful. The difference is that mine is blunt while his is dubious. Secondly, for all the issues he raised against the President, his own is worse in his space of governance, whether it’s the existence of cabal or politics of exclusion or incompetence or public perception. The difference is that the President is tolerant to criticism and alternative views. The governor recently said I’m in the habit of criticising him because I want to be governor of Kaduna State, that means logically he is now leaking memo to attract popular sympathy and carve an image of ‘a competent alternative’ to Baba. Those who cared to know about my little history know that I don’t call a spade a pestle or a spoon. The governor always recommended that our party should punish me for criticising him; now that he has fired a cruise missile at the President through a deliberately leaked memo, he should also be treated same. If our able party chair will give me five strokes of the cane for speaking out, the governor should be given thrice of that for “leaking out. It’s often said that look at the message and not the messenger, but there are times that you can only decipher the message by looking at the messenger.”
Their pot of ewa agoyi.. i never believed in this useless govt from the word go.. and i will never believe in them.. but am glad that all those that believed in them and were shouting sai baba are still suffering this recession and hardship with me.. infact am even better off coz am operating on a higher frequency. Off to christ embassy clayson..
Hmmmm
... Merited happiness
E shey pupor and Linda thank you.
It is funny how this El Rufai's memo has made some of Buhari's enemies to come to his defense. Wrong move by El Rufai.
