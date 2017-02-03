Xenophobic attacks: Shut down MTN, Shoprite, DSTV, others or we will blow them up- Niger Delta militants to FG

The coalition which consist of militants from Niger Delta Watchdogs, Niger Delta Volunteers and Niger Delta Strike Force, made the threat in a statement released yesterday. The statement in part reads
“Arising from the joint meeting of the Niger Delta Watchdogs, Niger Delta Volunteers and Niger Delta Strike Force held today (Wednesday) in Port Harcourt, we condemn the recent attack on Nigerians in South Africa. We want to state that the recent attack (on Nigerians in South Africa) will mark the end of this nonsense because we will not fold our arms and allow this to continue. We, therefore, call on the Nigerian Government to immediately close down all the businesses owned by South Africans in Nigeria. Failure to close down these companies within one month, we shall mobilise in full force and commence massive attack on the above mentioned South African-owned investments in Nigeria. We shall also make sure that all MTN masts and offices are brought down to naught. We shall strike any property and persons from South Africa within our reach; we will bring down Multichoice (DSTV), Shoprite and others. We will not fold our arms and watch you (South Africans) slaughter our people like chickens for no just cause. We are fully prepared; our professional fighters are already strategising, South Africans must be crushed in Nigeria; our people must be free from these wicked agents”he said
