Xenophobic attacks: Minsiters of Foreign Affairs and Interior Affairs arrive South Africa, to hold talks with Pres Jacob Zuma

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and his Ministry of Interior counterpart, Abdulrahaman Dambazzau, are presently in South Africa to hold talks with the South African president, Jacob Zuma, following the recent xenophobic attacks that led to the loss of some businesses owned by Nigerians in South Africa.
According to a statement released today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the talks with Jacob Zuma and the South African Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maite Nkoana Mashabane, will center on the xenophobic attacks and how possible solutions can be proferred to address the situation.
The Ministers will also meet with the Nigerian community in South Africa.
