Xenophobic attacks: Maybe its time to send MTN, DSTV away- Senator Olusola Adeyeye says

Chief Whip of the senate, Senator Olusola Adeyeye, says with the increasing rate of xenophic attacks in South Africa, the time might have come for Nigeria to send South African owned companies, MTN and DSTV, parking. According to Adeyeye, it is not a crime for Nigerians to go to South Africa and succeed as South Africans and their companies are in Nigeria making three times of what Nigerians might be making in South Africa.
"The largest University in South Africa had an open interview for its Vice Chancelor in 1996. A Nigerian came first and as given the job. Is it a crime to excel to the extent that in an open interview that was televised? At the same time, two other Nigerians were Vice Chancellors in South African Universities.
I can understand how this might brew animosity and resentment but let us remind South Africa that the most properous Nations of the world are the ones who open their arms, doors and hearts to talents from all over the world. Let us remind South Africans that for every penny a Nigerian makes in South Africa, South Africans are making multiples of that in Nigeria. MTN belongs to South Africa. Maybe South Africa would force Nigeria to send MTN going. DSTV belongs to South Africa. Maybe we can now put pressure for DSTV to go. Afterall, many times, MTN would drop your line. You would send a text and it would not be delivered. We used to have UTC, Leventis and Kingsway until Shoprite from South Africa. Maybe it is time for Shoprite to go. But I don't want that. I honestly don't want that. I want an open society that welcomes all but I also want that those we welcome must treat us with dignity, must treat us with respect and must treat us with the traditional humaness that Africans are known for"he said
