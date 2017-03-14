www.dopedonors.com count down to registration has started.

Are you ready!!!
-Get your Mobile Banking App ready
-Get your quick teller ready
-Get your internet ready to double your donation.
ARE YOU READY!!!
wait patiently for the count down let's roll.
Have you missed out in the opportunities that have transformed lives for good?
Are you willing to take this risk in a fertile ground?. Dream no further!
www.dopedonors.com is your opportunity to break the grounds.
In dopedonors, we believe that the value of a man resides in what he is capable of giving and not what he is capable of receiving so that one gives to himself by giving of himself.
Dopedonors.com is a peer to peer community of ordinary people that have come together from different parts of the world to help each other grow financially.
Because it's just natural that giving starts the process of receiving, when you join our community, you will need to donate the sum of either N10,000, N20,000, N50,000, N100,000 200,000, or 400,000 to a qualified member assigned by the system, when the payment is confirmed, the system automatically assigns two other willing donors to donate to you an equal amount each making it double of whatever you have donated.
-Referrals is not compulsory.
(Get extra bonus of N500 for each person you referred.)
-The site is highly sophisticated to last for years with reliable security.
-200% Return On Investments
-Zero tolerance to all form of mischief as you'd see in the process that we run a very transparent system.
-Dedicated server
-Active support ready to attend to your request in less than 8hrs
-Dopedonors will assign donors to pay you. After you have received payment from the two donors, the system will automatically EXIT your package thereafter you will have 48hours to continue with your existing package or select any other package.
Dopedonors allow unlimited registration but with different account number, phone number and email address (Your account still remains in our database)
All donations are made directly to members bank account.
Share dopedonors to your Friends and family via facebook, twitter, Whatsapp, telegram etc. And make others smile, don't enjoy alone.
Please note that your Return On Investment will be on between 1 day to 10 days (ten Working Days) after payment confirmation. Please be Patient.
Warning! Use your spare money. We guarantee you that once there is a member that wants to give help and you are qualified to get help at that point, the system will match such person to make a donation to you.
Don't play intelligent with the system. Or your image will be ruined all over the internet as a fraud star if spotted. Only genuine donor's are welcomed to participate.
