WTF? Zambian Minister kneels down before President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (photo)
Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Michael Katambo (left)
is pictured kneeling before President Edga Chagwa Lungu (right) during a
discussion after attending Mass at Mary Immaculate in Lusaka on Sunday,
March 19th. Photo credit: Zambia Reports
See president's office sef! Thank God for Nigeria.
Aaah!Person papa!
If he done thief fish make kneel down
jst respect nothing more
Africans nd their stupidity
I wonder what African leaders think about themselves; my advice for them is to visit the grave.....even Methuselah died and they are not has holy as Enoch....African leaders THINK!!!!
Linda you're wrong. This is just one of the local chiefs of Zambia kneeling down before the King of Zambia. This is proper African tradition unadulterated by the white man's culture. Long live the King!!
yeye
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
