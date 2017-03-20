 WTF? Zambian Minister kneels down before President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (photo) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 March 2017

WTF? Zambian Minister kneels down before President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (photo)

Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Michael Katambo (left) is pictured kneeling before President Edga Chagwa Lungu (right) during a discussion after attending Mass at Mary Immaculate in Lusaka on Sunday, March 19th. Photo credit: Zambia Reports
Gozie Ahanonu said...

See president's office sef! Thank God for Nigeria.

20 March 2017 at 21:10
obiora said...

Aaah!Person papa!

20 March 2017 at 21:17
Anonymous said...

If he done thief fish make kneel down

20 March 2017 at 21:20
asuku said...

jst respect nothing more

20 March 2017 at 21:21
Anonymous said...

Africans nd their stupidity

20 March 2017 at 21:22
ademola babalola said...

I wonder what African leaders think about themselves; my advice for them is to visit the grave.....even Methuselah died and they are not has holy as Enoch....African leaders THINK!!!!

20 March 2017 at 21:26
Anonymous said...

Linda you're wrong. This is just one of the local chiefs of Zambia kneeling down before the King of Zambia. This is proper African tradition unadulterated by the white man's culture. Long live the King!!

20 March 2017 at 21:27
Vivian Reginalds said...

yeye
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

20 March 2017 at 21:30

