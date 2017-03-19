 WTF? Woman has her butt implants surgically removed so that she can participate in a beauty pageant (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Stunning model and dancer Gilliane Bonheur, 23, wants to take part in the 2017 edition of the popular Miss Bumbum contest in Brazil but there's one rule, no butt implants...which she has. So in other to participate, she had to remove the implants and to prove she's truly removed it to the pageant organisers, she had to film the surgery.

The half French and half Italian model had the two 250ml implants placed in 2012 and she claimed it was to help her in the competitive Brazilian modeling market, a more curvaceous behind helps. She also got some work done on her left ear and nose. See the photos from the surgery after the cut...


