The half French and half Italian model had the two 250ml implants placed in 2012 and she claimed it was to help her in the competitive Brazilian modeling market, a more curvaceous behind helps. She also got some work done on her left ear and nose. See the photos from the surgery after the cut...
Sunday, 19 March 2017
WTF? Woman has her butt implants surgically removed so that she can participate in a beauty pageant (photos)
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 3/19/2017 09:35:00 am
